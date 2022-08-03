Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $428.14.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

DPZ opened at $391.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.28. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

