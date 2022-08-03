Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $32,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

