Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $16.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Stock Performance

NYSE ENFN opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.