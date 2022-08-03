Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $559,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

