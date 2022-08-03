Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 860 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Watsco worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.40.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $273.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

