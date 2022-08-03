Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $23,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

