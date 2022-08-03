Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,193 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Signature Bank worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,762,000. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank stock opened at $185.04 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

