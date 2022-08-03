Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 185,056 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Lumen Technologies worth $23,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

