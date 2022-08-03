Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 85,799 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of LKQ worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock valued at $255,605,503 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

