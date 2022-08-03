Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of PerkinElmer worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Trading Down 4.2 %

PKI opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.