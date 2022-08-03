Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $171.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

