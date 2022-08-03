Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of PTC worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in PTC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PTC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,337 shares of company stock valued at $44,367,113. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.