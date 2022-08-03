Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ventas worth $22,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after acquiring an additional 237,944 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Ventas Trading Down 2.1 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE VTR opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.75, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.