Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.51 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of NVR worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,246.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,239.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4,562.25. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

