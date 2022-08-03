Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.63 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Williams-Sonoma worth $20,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $7,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

