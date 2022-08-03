Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.51 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $21,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,149.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of F stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

