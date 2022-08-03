Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.63 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Guidewire Software worth $21,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,291 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.06 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

