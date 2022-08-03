Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.81 Million Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 440,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after buying an additional 548,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after buying an additional 297,932 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 1,569,529 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,287,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 469,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.