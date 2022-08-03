Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.82 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $21,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

IYT stock opened at $232.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.57. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

