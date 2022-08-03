Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 83,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

