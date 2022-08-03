Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.