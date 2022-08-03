Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,778 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $15,493,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.71. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

