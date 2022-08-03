Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 99,593 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,593 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.77% of Global X MLP ETF worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.