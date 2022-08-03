Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 10.02% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $21,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after buying an additional 106,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34.

