Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,752. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

