Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $21,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

