Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after acquiring an additional 138,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 641,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

VMC opened at $163.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

