Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,382 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 500,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 76,151 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $3,585,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.