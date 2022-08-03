Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,919 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,710,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 872.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 112,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 100,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,869,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80.

