Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,694 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $50,951,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $15,738,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 213,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

