Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.70 per share.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

NYSE AAP opened at $195.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

