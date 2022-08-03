Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ESS stock opened at $276.87 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.72 and its 200-day moving average is $308.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

