EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of EVO Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Price Performance

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

