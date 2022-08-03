Financial Survey: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) vs. Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Passage Bio and Century Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$185.39 million ($3.51) -0.53 Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($3.31) -3.29

Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

79.6% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Passage Bio and Century Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60 Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Passage Bio presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 589.19%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.93%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -53.59% -48.15% Century Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -23.55%

Volatility and Risk

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Passage Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

