First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of First Busey worth $29,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in First Busey by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Busey Stock Down 1.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.90.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

First Busey Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

