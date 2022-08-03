First Business Financial Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report released on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.38. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $278.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.