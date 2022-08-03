First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Head to Head Analysis

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 32.04% 11.74% 1.33% United Bancshares 22.71% 10.65% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $400.60 million 3.49 $138.26 million $1.35 10.97 United Bancshares $56.15 million 1.30 $13.58 million $3.58 6.23

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and United Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Commonwealth Financial and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.54%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and United Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats United Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 118 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Columbus, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio; and mortgage banking offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and Hudson, Westlake, as well as Lewis Center, Ohio. It also operates 136 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About United Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It operates eighteen full service banking centers and three loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.