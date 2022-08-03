First National Trust Co Acquires 5,536 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.49. The company has a market cap of $455.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

