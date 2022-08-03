First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 15.19% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUSV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 847,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after buying an additional 34,744 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 101,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $36.05.

