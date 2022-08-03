Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222 and sold 49,000 shares worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

