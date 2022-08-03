FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of FormFactor worth $34,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after purchasing an additional 103,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,409,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in FormFactor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,938,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,633,000 after buying an additional 59,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,772,000 after buying an additional 45,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after buying an additional 301,836 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FORM opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

