Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Fox Factory worth $32,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 330,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 37.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 90.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.