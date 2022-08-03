Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXTGet Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($77,196.42).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 30th, Nigel Rich CBE purchased 37,687 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.71 ($15,239.20).
  • On Monday, May 30th, Nigel Rich CBE purchased 140,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($66,903.57).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOXT stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.85 million and a PE ratio of -22.11. Foxtons Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30.02 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.09%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

