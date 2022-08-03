Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $158.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $125.82 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.14. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,932,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

