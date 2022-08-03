Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Freshpet by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 461,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Freshpet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 408,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 484,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

