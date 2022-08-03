Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,045 shares of company stock valued at $524,584 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $289.69 on Wednesday. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.67.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

