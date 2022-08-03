General Dynamics Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.95 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.