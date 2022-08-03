General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

