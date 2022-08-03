Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,522 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Genworth Financial worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 164.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

