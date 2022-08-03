Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Announces Share Buyback Program

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $195.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

