Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Announces Share Buyback Program

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $195.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.44.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.